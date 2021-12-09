WCCTV Presents LotGuard - New Website
WCCTV is excited to announce the launch of a new website showcasing the LotGuard range of mobile surveillance cameras for parking lot security.
LotGuard is a rapid deployment, solar-powered surveillance trailer that is specifically designed to mitigate, deter, and report criminal activity in parking lots.
Using a LotGuard means there's no need for mounting poles for your surveillance cameras, and no need for onsite power or internet connectivity at your lots - it is a fully autonomous surveillance system.
We can customize each LotGuard with multiple camera profiles to meet each end users’ individual needs and requirements. This includes IR PTZ cameras, thermal cameras, license plate recognition cameras (LPR), and four-way multisensor cameras; all capable of delivering live and recorded footage through 4G LTE technology.
The new website, which launched to coincide with the Company's presence at this year's GSX 2021 tradeshow, provides in-depth information on LotGuard systems as well as helpful information on how to secure a parking lot or auto dealership.
Speaking on the launch of the new website, WCCTV's Executive VP Adam Haworth said:
"We're excited to launch a modern, responsive website to give greater presence to our LotGuard solutions."
"We are seeing a demand for these solutions from every corner of the US, and we are confident we have the right offering, at the right price, to secure any type of parking lot."
For more information on LotGuard's range of parking lot surveillance solutions please visit our website today.
LotGuard Promotional Video