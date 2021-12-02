WCCTV Secures COP26 Conference in Glasgow
Wireless CCTV Ltd (WCCTV), the UK's leading supplier of rapid deployment CCTV, recently provided temporary managed CCTV and security services at the COP26.
We are incredibly proud to have again worked alongside Atalian Servest on major security project following on from the hugely successful deployment of our Towers at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.”MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless CCTV Ltd (WCCTV), the UK's leading supplier of rapid deployment CCTV, recently provided temporary managed CCTV and security services at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
— Shea Nugent - WCCTV
Hosted in Glasgow on 31 October – 13 November, COP26 brought world leaders together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Hosted in Glasgow on 31 October – 13 November, COP26 brought world leaders together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Given the high-profile nature of the event, and the number of world leaders and official delegations present, the event organisers placed the utmost importance on providing a robust 24/7 safety and security plan.
As part of the overall security solution, which was overseen by Atalian Servest, WCCTV was contracted to provide 57 Rapid Deployment CCTV Towers.
In keeping with the event’s principles, WCCTV was proud to supply its eco-friendly Solar Fuel Cell CCTV Towers as the event’s primary surveillance system.
The Solar Fuel Cell Tower utilises renewable energy backed by methanol fuel cells - a green and clean alternative to diesel generator power.
In addition to their green credentials, WCCTV’s Towers are completely autonomous both in terms of power and video transmission due to their built-in 4G video transmission technology.
This allowed event organisers to deploy them at strategic locations regardless of existing infrastructure, an unmatched level of flexibility that allowed for optimal CCTV coverage.
Atalian Servest Systems Director Andrew Campbell said "WCCTV have been a valued partner providing CCTV Towers on both G7 Cornwall and COP26 events in 2021.
"They provided a total of 57 towers on the COP26 event alone and integrated into the temporary security solution deployed at COP26 of over 700 surveillance solutions that were monitored during the event 24/7."
"Their equipment and staff worked as part of our team to successfully deploy and secure these high profile and challenging events working together to achieve our common goals."
"We look forward to working with them again in the near future."
Speaking on the project, WCCTV’s Sales Director Shea Nugent said:
“We are incredibly proud to have again worked alongside Atalian Servest on major security project following on from the hugely successful deployment of our Towers at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.”
“The Towers have delivered on every level - providing ongoing situational awareness, retrospective review opportunities and acting as a visible security presence.“
“As this was such an important event, we had a team of WCCTV Engineers on-site and on-call 24/7 if needed. Their work was so impressive that they received a certificate of commendation directly from the UN for their services”
“I would like to thank them all on behalf of everyone at WCCTV.”
With over 1000 active units deployed nationwide, WCCTV is the UK’s leading supplier of temporary, mobile CCTV.
To learn more about how we can protect your temporary projects contact us today on 0800 470 4630 or email sales@wcctv.com.
Daniel Del Soldato
Wireless CCTV Ltd
+44 1706631166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WCCTV Rapid Deployment CCTV Towers