ProHance in association with UBS Forums hosts an exclusive In-Person CXO Roundtable
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA , March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently ProHance in association with UBS Forums hosted an exclusive In-Person CXO Roundtable at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Mumbai, that was attended by 20+ industry veterans across various leading global organizations.
The session was presided over by Paresh Degaonkar, Director - Business Development, ProHance. The session covered all aspects of how digitization can enable enterprise transformation.
Clearly - the choice of technology partners, technology tools (on-premise to hybrid cloud options) and most importantly the working culture will determine the ultimate success of an organization's transformation.
ABOUT PROHANCE:
ProHance is an Omni-Channel operations management platform being leveraged by enterprises across their back office, chat, and email servicing operations. ProHance provides real-time visibility on how teams are engaged on the ground. This visibility allows enterprises to allocate resources more effectively, load balance across teams, and make smart decisions with agility. The visibility and actionable analytics provided by ProHance help Enterprises make their operations more customer-centric, efficient, and lean. ProHance is leveraged by 200,000+ users in 150+ enterprises across 24 countries.
