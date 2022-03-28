Dr Jonathan Leary and Sylvester "Sly" Phifer Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Dr Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place Sylvester "Sly" Phifer, Vice President, Self Service Platform Sales at Disney Advertising

Passion — You have to love what you do. Not only for your own fulfillment and happiness, but also to successfully build a company while staying sane/ feeling complete.” — Dr Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place

Dr Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Everything about it is unique and different. We are the world’s first social wellness club and I wanted to create and develop something that not only had a true purpose and a big mission, but I wanted to create something that was never done before.

I saw a couple things missing in the world and over the 5 years in my practice I listened to every patient, did my own clinical evidence and marketing research on exactly what was needed and what was missing. I used this evidence to perfect my business plan and create something that I knew would one day change healthcare.

This comes down to three things: Alternative medicine/preventative care, a healthy social life and an environment that is made to heal.

Seeing the results that I saw in my practice using holistic therapies was so powerful. I was always told that alternative medicine doctors were fake doctors (that is a whole story on its own) and I was blown away by how fast my patients were getting better. I quickly realized that outside of emergencies, using these remedies as the first line of intervention and focusing on the root cause was the best thing I could do for my patients. With Remedy Place the plan is to legitimize alternative & preventative medicine, show the science and the evidence and give it a platform to offer it to the world.

When putting the control back my patients hands and allowing them to learn heal themselves it required a lot of lifestyle changes. Over the 5 years in my practice I would always here, “Dr. Leary my health issue isi gone and I feel incredible, but my social life sucks.” It got a point where I saw it very isolating for my patients and I knew I had to make remedy place social (not sure how at the time) so that I could offer something that enhanced their health and social life at the same time.

The piggy back off one of the earlier questions on nature versus nurture, environment is everything and it shifts and makes who you are. Furthermore, the psychology of the design and research that has proven that your environment can have an impact on your health. There is a reason down to every detail of the club on why it was designed that way and how it puts your body in the best position possible so it can start healing itself.

Sylvester "Sly" Phifer, Vice President, Self Service Platform Sales at Disney Advertising

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Read Everything — My first leader at The Weather Channel was an avid reader and he challenged us to read the media trades, daily business news and as many books as we could consume. If you were not up on your current events, he would repeat over and over and over, Read Everything!! As a result of this good man, I am a voracious reader.

Slow is Smooth, Smooth is fast — My previous leader had a lot of great quotes but this one really stuck with me. When you are building and scaling, speed to market is key, but this little nugget of advice has taught me to balance speed with rigor.

Be comfortable in the uncomfortable — Transformation and disruption can challenge our comfort levels. But if we’re not changing, then we’re not growing. At Disney Advertising, we are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers so embracing change is one of our core ethos.

Find your voice — I encourage folks to speak up and speak often. We bring people into the organization not only for the work they do but also for their ideas. It’s critical that we are always thinking up new ways of doing things and sharing those ideas widely. I’m committed to listening and letting everyone be part of the creative and problem- solving process and giving everyone on the team the chance to develop, thrive, express and be the best version of themselves.

Opportunity in ambiguity — Leaders must to be prepared to rise in the face of uncertainty and adversity.

The landscape is constantly changing, consumer habits are shifting, customer expectations are evolving, which presents an opportunity for us to get creative and bring fresh solutions.

