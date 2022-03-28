iCodejr partners with Bahrain’s The Collective Hub, powered by tenmou, to host coding workshops for members

The Digital Government Strategy 2022 highlights the commitment to transforming its services through emerging technologies, helping to create a better life for citizens and residents.”
— Khawla Alshaikh, Acting Manager of The Collective Hub at Tenmou
BAHRAIN, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCodejr, the licensed online coding & robotics academy, has partnered with The Collective Hub, powered by Tenmou, Bahrain’s first Business Angels Investment Company, to host a series of free and subsidized coding workshops for its members.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with The Collective Hub, a co-working space for both investors and startups, iCodejr will host free workshops on web development (HTML CSS JavaScript, Bootstrap) and Python. These 10-hour workshops that would be delivered live online to its members, and would occur on weekdays, for 2 hours each, in the evening at times agreed between the interested members and iCodejr.

Coding has become front and centre in the education and the entrepreneurship system as Governments in the region want to empower the next generation of innovators. By collaborating with ICodejr, The Collective Hub aims to grow its partnership base and to increase the value of its co-working space that caters not only to startups but also the youth and creatives in Bahrain.

Khawla Alshaikh, Acting Manager of The Collective Hub at Tenmou, said, “Our goal is to achieve enough awareness and interest in the tech industry among the youth, especially now more than ever seeing how the industries and the opportunities have changed drastically over the years. It's our responsibility as well to support the development of youth."

Alshaikh added that "Digital transformation is a pillar of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, an ambitious national development plan focused on the principles of sustainability, competitiveness, and fairness. Moreover, the Government’s Digital Government Strategy 2022 highlights the commitment to transforming its services through emerging technologies, helping to create a better life for citizens and residents.”

Hannan Moti, co-founder at iCodejr, said, “We are excited about this partnership with Tenmou and The Collective Hub and support their goals to empower the youth and the businesses for tomorrow.”

In addition to the free workshops, iCodejr will also offer special discounted full for students seeking to enrol further. These courses would span 12 weeks and would be a comprehensive bootcamp.

