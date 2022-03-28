DJ Princess Cut’s “Scratch Out Loud” DJ School Spotlighted on Good Day Atlanta (Fox 5)

Scratch Out Loud was created by DJ Princess Cut and Eric Hall

DJ Princess Cut’s new DJ School, Scratch Out Loud, recently spotlighted on three segments of Good Day Atlanta with feature reporter, Paul Milliken.

I truly enjoyed giving mini DJ lessons to Paul Milliken live on Good Day Atlanta . Paul is a rockstar, he's so much fun. I'm looking forward to doing it again.” — DJ Princess Cut

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, February 18th, 2022, DJ Princess Cut’s new DJ School, Scratch Out Loud, was spotlighted in three segments on Good Day Atlanta with feature reporter, Paul Milliken.

With the instrumental of Young Dolph’s hit single “Preach” blasting in the background, an energetic Milliken opens the first segment with DJ Princess Cut, giving a brief backstory of her love for music and the feel of the vinyl which magnetically drew her into practicing, learning and mastering the art of DJing. From the Techniques to the Controllers to the Serato and so on, the Atlanta native has definitely made her mark in the music industry by becoming an internationally known and respected DJ and successful businesswoman.

After discussing the evolution from the vinyl experience to the digital, DJ Princess Cut expounds on Scratch Out Loud being a bridge that merges the Old School and New School of DJing together while remaining true to the foundation of hip-hop culture. Shortly thereafter, Milliken’s mini-DJ lesson begins with him learning how to “baby scratch.” The first segment ends with co-anchors, Sharon Lawson and Buck Lanford suggesting a DJ name for their feature reporter.

The second segment begins with anchor, Alyse Eady stating that, “Scratch Out Loud in Castleberry Hill is a hands-on DJ School where the owners are dedicated to passing on classic hip-hop culture to the next generation.” Milliken then delves into DJ Princess Cut’s credentials, which includes her being a tour & celebrity DJ, the resident DJ at Neiman Marcus and an on-air DJ on Atlanta’s hottest radio station, Hot 107.9 with a weekly mix every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. In 2014, she was asked to join Oprah Winfrey’s “Life You Want Tour” which remains a career highlight. DJ Princess Cut is currently on tour with multi-platinum recording artist, CeeLo Green.

Next the conversation quickly turns to the offerings of Scratch Out Loud, which are single sessions and six-week sessions where students can learn everything from scratching, mixing, blending, beat juggling, the history of Hip-Hop culture and the art of DJing, etc. The DJ School’s most popular offering is the “Sip & Scratch” Session which comes with 2 complementary cocktails (21 and up only) so family, friends, couples, etc. can sip and scratch (water and juice are also available). Before closing out the segment, Milliken’s mini-DJ lesson continues with him and DJ Princess Cut mixing Outkast’s classic record, “Ms. Jackson” with Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s hit song, “Lean On.”

The final segment starts with Milliken grooving and showcasing his newly acquired DJ skills to anchor, Lawson and reporter, Natalie McCann as Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” from the best-selling album of all-time, “Thriller” plays out loud. When asked about why locating the DJ School in Atlanta, DJ Princess Cut emphasized that “Atlanta is heavy on the music culture. This is where it’s at. And so, it only makes sense that we show people and teach people where it came from, which is the true art of turntablism and vinyl.” The segment closes out with Milliken expressing his admiration for the art of DJing, praising DJ Princess Cut and shouting out her business partner and Scratch Out Loud’s co-founder, Eric Hall. Please click on this link (https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/starting-from-scratch-at-atlantas-new-dj-school) to learn more about Scratch Out Loud’s spotlight feature on Good Day Atlanta.

The DJ School is located at Koncept House, 141 Mangum Street SW Atlanta, GA 30313. For more information on Scratch Out Loud, hours of operation or to book a single, six-week or Sip & Scratch session please visit https://www.scratchoutloud.com, call (859) 802-0957 or e-mail us at Scratchoutloud@gmail.com.