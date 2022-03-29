EnginSoft USA to Sponsor COExperience 2022
Innovative multibody dynamics and particle-method CFD software to be presented by EnginSoft USA at premier user-focused Dassault Systèmes conference
With over 250 highly qualified engineers worldwide we offer expertise in a variety of engineering simulation technologies including MBD, CFD, FEA, and more.”MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, announced they will be a Silver Sponsor of COExperience 2022. The conference will be held April 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans.
The COExperience TechniFair is the place to see the latest product developments and learn solutions to your business challenges. EnginSoft USA will be exhibiting this year and will be demonstrating their innovative solutions, including RecurDyn multibody dynamics software and Particleworks CFD software at booth 305.
RecurDyn is a Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software focused on Flexible Multibody Dynamics (MBD), with extended multiphysics capabilities. RecurDyn combines the power of an optimized recursive solver with superior contact technology, providing best-in-class simulation performances. The effectiveness of RecurDyn really comes out when approaching large-scale multibody models, including multiple contacts and flexible bodies.
Along with the powerful solver, RecurDyn features a natural Windows-based User Interface which is intuitive and easy to use, as well as a custom application development environment which enables users to automate complicated and/or tedious tasks.
Particleworks is one of the leading software for simulating the movement of fluids. The cutting-edge, particle-based simulator makes it easy to create and analyze 3D models in a variety of industrial contexts ‒ from oil sloshing and cooling for the automotive industry to mixing and kneading for medicine and plastics. With an intuitive interface, an ultra-fast solver, and powerful visualization tools, Particleworks gives you all the tools you need to analyze motion in order to optimize your engineering process.
EnginSoft engineers have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metal machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
In addition to visiting the booth, attendees will want to add Dr. Brant Ross’s presentation to their agenda. He will be presenting “Best Practices for Setting Up Nonlinear Flexible Bodies in Assemblies to Get Accurate Results.” He will be discussing how multibody dynamics simulation software provides capabilities to accurately model assemblies of rigid and flexible bodies in motion, including contact. He will also cover how accurate behavior of flexible bodies requires careful replication of initial, preloaded conditions; and the substantial savings in cost and time that can result from the ability to simulate complex assemblies and structures.
“We are excited to sponsor COExperience 2022, this is the best event for Dassault Systèmes users to connect with us and find solutions to the challenges they have been facing,” stated Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of EnginSoft USA. “With over 250 highly qualified engineers worldwide we offer expertise in a variety of engineering simulation technologies including MBD, CFD, FEA, and more. Our team utilizes multi-disciplinary technologies so that engineers at every stage of a product cycle can get a clear picture of the impact that their specific part has on the whole project.”
The 2022 COExperience brings together expert users of Dassault Systèmes solutions. At this event, attendees will hear from industry leaders and Dassault Systèmes executives, have the opportunity to better understand the latest product developments, learn solutions to work more efficiently and network with fellow users. For more information about COExperience 2022 visit https://www.coe.org/coexperience.
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
