Vertexcom becomes a regular member of CharIN

Vertexcom SoC is compliant with GreenPHY standard, ISO15118-3 protocol, and AEC-Q100 grade 2 tests, achieved mass production

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies develops a high-speed power line communication (PLC) chip that complies with the HomePlug® GreenPHY standard and the CCS electric vehicle charging system communication protocol, ISO15118-3. It has been qualified for AEC-Q100 grade 2 test and would meet the most stringent requirements of OEM/ODM.

Vertexcom Technologies is delighted to become a Regular Member of CharIN, has more than ten years of R&D and application experience in Homeplug PLC products, and is willing to contribute to the development of electric vehicle charging systems. Vertexcom’s solution can provide flexibility and bandwidth for innovative applications and is being used as a reference for the development of next-generation standards. In the meantime, Vertexcom believes that with the strong influence of CharIN, Vertexcom will be able to reach more potential markets and customers.

Vertexcom GreenPHY SoC, MSE1021 and MSEX24-i (line driver) can be used in SECC (Supply Equipment Communication Controller), while MSE1022 and MSEX25-i can be used in EVCC (Electric Vehicle Communication Controller). The chip design meets the requirements of high throughput and low latency and is suitable for the high-speed PLC market, including automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. Vertexcom EVCC and SECC solutions have passed the test in various locations and are verified in the field by ODM/OEM manufacturers in Europe, Asia and the United States. Also, Vertexcom has developed the popular debugging and production tool, GreenPHY sniffer MSGPS-3, which would help our customers in their development and production.

About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software designs for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, Homeplug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.
www.vertexcom.com

Karvino LU
Vertexcom Technologies
+886 3 560 1431
info@vertexcom.com

