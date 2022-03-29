Beach Sandy Sand Remover Makes a Gift Suite Splash for Music Industry Celebrities
Beach Sandy will participate in the DPA pre-Grammys drive up gift bag event at the Circa Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada
Just do One Thing & See You at the Beach!”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach Sandy has been selected to participate in this event of curated brands for the stars.
We are extremely grateful to work with Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA and be a part of the innovative drive up gifting event. “I choose the Beach Sandy sand remover brush kit as I thought everybody will need these products. We all fight the sand when we go to the beach.” Nathalie added “I loved the gift bags we compiled and each of these companies. We have remarkable products; It should give all our nominees some good vibes, and good spirits in this crazy time.”
Beach Sandys mission is to provide products made of sustainable components that enhance the precious time spent at the beach with family and friends. As a brand, we care deeply about the global health of shared beaches and coastlines and are passionate about solving the plastic problems our oceans face. Through the sustainability of our products we aim to encourage everyone to “just do one thing” in their life to protect the planet and environment we all share. Currently set up in Hawaii, Beach Sandy is a proud supporter of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a non-profit that inspires local communities to care for their coastlines. Their volunteers do fantastic beach cleanups and create art to help educate in logical ways. “We hope to reach all whom share our values and are willing to make an effort towards ending pollution, no matter how big or small. We’ll see you at the beach!”
Beach Sandy founder, Sujata Eyrick, designer and nature lover has spent her life exploring beautiful beaches. Family, kindness, joy, freedom, fitness and being inclusive to all….these are the values that she wakes up to look for every day. Sujata’s seaside passion has led her from the Hamptons, Virginia Beach to the Outer Banks, Isle of Palms and Miami on the East Coast. Malibu and Laguna Beach on the West, St. Barth’s and various islands Caribbean, to all the beautiful beaches of the Hawaiian Islands, and even as far as the exotic South Pacific paradises of Bora Bora and Huahine.
Time spent at the beach and coastlines overlooking majestic bodies of water as waves crash and seagulls fly have brought an element of sea therapy into Sujata’s life. The fresh air by the sea and the profound effect it has on health, wellbeing along with a dose of peace and science of blue mind, is the driving force that inspired her company.
SAND REMOVER BRUSHES
Stay sand free! Whether you’re heading out for a day at the beach, lakeside or a simple sandbox we’ve got you covered! Wipe away sand from surfboards, beach toys, volleyball, kites, tents, chairs and even the bottom of your beach bag. Leave that sand where it belongs and not on your gear or skin. You can even clean up your beach pet. Keep sand off and your car and home will stay clean.
Brush comes in a microfiber towel bag, great for storage and doubles as a screen and sunglasses wipe.100% Beech wood brush.
Find us on Amazon and Walmart marketplace. If you are in Honolulu, Hawaii you can pick up a brush at Island Paddler.
Testimonial:
Wonderful product! Works great on removing sand from chairs, coolers, boogie boards and feet! It even quickly removed the sand from my son's beach wheelchair! The handy bag also cleans cell phones and sunglasses! -Joann Neill
Contact: Sujata Eyrick wave@beachsandy.com
https://beachsandy.com
Instagram @beachsandybrand
*This event is not affiliated or official with the GRAMMYS
