IADA Accepts XO as an Accredited Dealer

We are excited to share our passion of building intuitive technologies and applying data to enrich the travel of our clients with the IADA network”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. , USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading private aviation provider XO has gained accreditation as a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
— Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO
XO is part of Vista, a private aviation network integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions covering all key aspects of private flight. XO’s goal is to structure a turnkey program with IADA to safeguard its members’ assets while enhancing the benefits of aircraft ownership.
In 2021, XO executed 34 buying and selling transactions of preowned aircraft, showing it to be well suited to handle the needs of any client across any and all aircraft types. XO has aggressive growth plans for 2022 and beyond as well, with the intention of strengthening the group owned and managed fleets with new and preowned aircraft.
“The IADA board of directors extends a wholehearted welcome to XO into the world’s only organization of accredited dealers and certified brokers,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Our members look forward to continuing their relationships with this outstanding company of professionals.”
“XO’s unique offerings can provide IADA members with the ability to leverage the resources of XO, while helping its members to find new aircraft buyers and to provide supplementary access to aircraft between transactions,” said Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO. “We are excited to share our passion of building intuitive technologies and applying data to enrich the travel of our clients with the IADA network.”
About XO
XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating
a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. With experience flying to 187 countries – representing 96 percent of the world – the Vista Global group of companies completes over 70,000 flights and serves over 150,000 passengers annually. Vista Global group owned fleet of 130 aircraft is suited to diverse flight duration, trip, and passenger requirements, backed by the knowledge and expertise of an international team, delivering end-to-end service to any private aviation customer. In addition to the dedicated group-owned fleet, the safety-vetted XO Alliance Network gives customers access to over 2,100 aircraft globally, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes.
XO has created a leading digital platform in private aviation, with instant booking capabilities. Anyone can use XO’s mobile app or website to browse pricing and availability across a range of and global routes and to instantly book private charters and shared flights. Beyond its cutting-edge technology, XO offers unparalleled service and support to provide an end-to-end premium travel experience.
For more information, visit https://flyxo.com/.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
