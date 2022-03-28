Este Travel and Tours S.L to launch in Madrid on 16th April 2022
Your Personal Travel Consultant
Travel with us!”MADRID, -MADRID, SPAIN, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Este Travel and Tours will soon be opening their headquarters in Calle Federico Grases 6- Local 2, 28025 Madrid, Spain.
— LET THE TRAVEL BEGIN!
Dubbed “ Your Personal Travel Consultant”, the company prides itself in organizing high-quality tours, chosen and curated by experts.
Leading the helm is founder, Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, a seasoned professional in the Tourism sphere.
She was previously the CEO and Founder of a travel agency with multiple branches in Europe and the Philippines from 1990-2010 and is also a published author, philanthropist, as well as a yoga instructor.
Malalo-an Fabiosa will be bringing her expertise to Este Travel and Tours, so holidaymakers can book their services to enjoy a unique, bespoke itinerary. Customers will also be able to avail of money transfer and manpower mediation services.
“It’s a very exciting time in the Tourism industry, now that people are starting to travel again. With Este Travel and Tours S.L, we’ll ensure that they’ll get the best experience from their vacation through our personalized tours and hands-on approach.” said Malalo-an Fabiosa.
The official launch of the company will be happening on 16th April 2022 at the Este Travel and Tours main office in Madrid.
There will be healthy refreshments and a live band performance during the launch.
For more information of their services and packages, please head over to www.estetravelandtours.com or email info@estetravelandtours.com.
Marites Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE TRAVEL & TOURS
+34 653 63 15 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other