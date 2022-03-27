AG fashion club joins the luxury fashion store Attic Koncept supporting Ukrainian and Russian designers.
We hoping for a world of diversity, inclusion and full of love and peace.”HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES , March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AG Fashion Club has been running successfully for the last years by its creator and curator Aaron Gomez, celebrity Fashion Stylist, Who has been a fashion provider for high rank celebrities for over 9 years. Some names he has worked with include Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, Angelina Jolie, and many more.
— Aaron Gomez
AG Fashion Club has join to collab with the Luxury Fashion Store Attic Koncept, manage by Maria Golomb, a professional leader in fashion industry with great experience in Europe, now a partner and head of operations at Attic Koncept.
In an evening full of celebrities, last night, @Agfashionclub is throwing a Pre Oscar’s Support night, that particularly joins the talent of Ukrainian and Russian designers with a good message for peace and art united inside of Attic Koncept @attikconcept. Placed in the heart of Sunset Plaza, in Los Angeles Ca.
With a full attendees of their regular clientele’s like celebrities, stylist, artist and all the usual crowd in Hollywood. An up beating post pandemic reconciliation and the good start to the reopening life. This pre Oscar’s event opened the doors and supports a full list of the most Avant-garde Ukrainian designers, @yasyaofficial and @bublikanna, among others like: Gassanova, Kel, Bessarion, Artem Klimchuck, Ruslan Baginskiy. the main propuse to support the community of Ukrainian and Russian designers principally as the wholesome of the artistic community.
As well as surrender by the iconic fashion brands and names that have been working with full recognition in the fashion industry and in the Hollywood scene on their edgy fashion house like Emily Alexandra cosmetics, L’ Momo, Dan Richards, Valentina Rusu and The Royal Paris, among others.
This award season we can see all their fashion content displayed around the main red carpets on the industry as well as on the best scenarios of the entertainment scene.
The Ukrainian and Russian fashion are one of the most trending, risky and classic with a whole reception among the house of fashion in the world. Some of the attendees were the actresses CJ Franco, Caitlyn O’Connor, Eugenia Kusmina, Keyla Wood, Rochelle Brodin and the famous tv hosts Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain.
Aaron Gomez the creator and owner of @AGFashionClub: “We hoping for a world of diversity, inclusion and full of love and peace.” His extensive knowledge of the celebrity market has made him greatly aware of the deficiencies that emerging designers face on the journey of making their brand successful in front of possible buyers within this market.
The guest had the wine and art from the Melrose desert restaurant “Better than Sex”, handcrafted by the plastic artist Ian Lantz, creator of Raised in LA.
The vine toast from “Hectore” and the talent of Inmortal Art God by the artist Jason Lee.
Some of the brands and trending designers you can find at Attic Koncept are Balmain, Fendi, Givenchy, Fakoshima, Runa Concept, Dzhanelli, Sergey Soroka, Alexander Arutyunov, Razgulyaev & Blagonravova, Chapurin, Moldavian: O Blanc, Morphine. Georgian: Kevurian, Lasha Devdariani.
