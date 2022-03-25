Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen

TAJIKISTAN, March 25 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, states, in particular:

"Your Excellency,

I express to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Austria.

Our country, considering Austria as one of its important and reliable partners in the international arena, expresses satisfaction with the level and course of development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with it.

Noting the particular importance of expanding and strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Austria, we believe that the continuation of political dialogue between the two countries, including at the highest level, serves to achieve the fundamental goals of the parties being of mutual interest.

I am sure that joint efforts to expand good relations and multifaceted cooperation, taking into account the great potential in the two countries, will bring the desired results.

Taking this favorable opportunity, I wish you, Mr. President, good health, further success, and peace, tranquility, sustainable development and prosperity to the friendly people of Austria.”

The congratulatory telegram from the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, reads, in particular:

“Dear Mr. President!

On March 25, 2022, the Republic of Austria and the Republic of Tajikistan celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I am glad to send you this letter on the occasion of this round and significant date in our bilateral relations.

Interaction between our countries over the past 30 years has developed on the basis of mutual respect and in the spirit of friendship. In recent years, cooperation in the field of hydropower has become an important link. I hope that we will be able to continue this partnership and that in the jubilee year we, through joint efforts, will be able to expand cooperation between our countries at the political, economic, cultural and human level.

In conclusion, I would like to wish you personal well-being and a happy and successful future for your country.”