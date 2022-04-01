Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Phil M Jones

Phil joins Brilliant to discuss how to help people make up their minds and how we can change our world by changing our words.

Change your words, change your world.”
— Phil M Jones
SANDY, UT, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Jones is the author of seven Best-Selling Business Books, and he is the creator of the Exactly series, including "Exactly What to Say: The Magic Words for Influence and Impact." Phil is an entrepreneurial success story who has founded five multi-million-dollar companies. Phil is a dual citizen of the United States and England, which comes with a lot of great perspectives. Phil is one of less than 200 living members of the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame and the youngest winner of the British Excellence of Sales and Marketing Award.

In this interview on the School for Good Living podcast, Phil joins Brilliant to discuss becoming a decision catalyst — someone who can effectively change “maybe” to “yes” by using effectively choosing their words. Phil has a variety of “magic words” with a certain purpose that can have an incredible impact. Along with sharing some of his magic words and their meaning, he also explains how they can help people make up their minds. He also shares several ways to serve others through your work and through your writing. Phil is passionate about words, and he shares a lot of ways choosing the right ones can be a key to good living.

Topics Discussed:
• Using magic words to help people make up their mind
• Asking questions with empathy and curiosity
• Being a decision catalyst
• Understanding how the enemy of “yes” isn’t “no”, it’s “maybe
• Overcoming rejection and setbacks
• Writing with a purpose

Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/RqYV9ehwDHI and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Phil M Jones guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/phil-m-jones/ or view the entire episode, show notes, and transcript at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/exactly-what-to-say-the-magic-words-for-influence-and-impact/

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

