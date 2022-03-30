Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Ron Lieber
Ron and Brilliant discuss how we can find happiness in serving others, teaching our kids about money, and raising kids who aren't spoiled.
Spoiled is a passive verb. Kids aren’t born that way, they are made. So I think that would be a pretty bad sin to commit unto them.”SANDY, UT, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Lieber is the author of the “Your Money” column for The New York Times and the author or co-author of five books. His most recent book is called “The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make”. He's also written for Fast Company for The Wall Street Journal and for Fortune Magazine. Ron is a three-time winner of the Gerald Loeb Award, which is the most prestigious award in business journalism. Part of that is because his writing is not only enjoyable to read, but it's also practical.
— Ron Lieber
In this interview on the School For Good Living Podcast, Ron joins Brilliant to discuss Ron’s book “The Opposite of Spoiled: Raising Kids Who Are Grounded, Generous, and Smart About Money”, which if you are raising kids, you probably hope they'll turn out that way, not spoiled. This interview includes a lot about money and parenting, including allowance, whether we should pay it, what its relationship to chores should be, how to approach it, and even what should be off-limits for kids, if anything, when it comes to how they spend their own money. Ron also shares his thoughts on how much the tooth fairy should pay for a tooth, which he answers in a very interesting way, and how to answer kids’ questions about money. Throughout Ron’s book, and in this interview, he shares many ways to approach talking about and using money to use it as a key for good living.
Topics Discussed:
• Finding happiness in serving others
• Raising kids who aren’t spoiled
• Writing for others – “Service Journalism”
• Coming up with writing ideas
• Making money a key to good living without relying on it for happiness
Watch the interview on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhJZRGyA6dc and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the David Henkin guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/ron-lieber/ or view the entire episode, show notes, and transcript at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/the-opposite-of-spoiled-how-to-raise-kids-who-are-grounded-generous-and-smart-about-money/
Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
hello@goodliving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
170. Ron Lieber - Priceless Advice on Parenting, Money, and College Admissions