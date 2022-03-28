Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with David Henkin

School for Good Living Logo Brilliant Miller Headshot David Henkin Podcast Interview David Henkin

David and Brilliant discuss our dependency on structure, the origin of the modern seven-day week, and its influence on society.

You can call it different names. You can disagree about where it starts. You can disagree about what it means, but no one disagrees with the structure of the week!” — David Henkin

SANDY, UT, USA, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Henkin is a life-long historian specializing in uncovering the ancestral events that are the roots of many of the social norms of today. He has published many of his findings in books that are available nationwide. I invited David onto the show today because I read his latest book “The Week: A History of the Unnatural Rhythms That Made Us Who We Are” and found it incredibly insightful. In the book, David explains the events that led to the phenomenon of the entire world unanimously adopting the structure of the seven-day week, and the many revisions that structure has gone through over the years that made it what it is today.In this interview on the School for Good Living Podcast, David joins Brilliant to talk about his book, The Origins of the Modern Week, and the implications of his claims for the average person. David digs into the likelihood that the week may face another revision in our lifetimes, as well as the chance that the week could become obsolete altogether. David also shares the way that the modern week has become engrained in society, religious practice, and our identities.Topics Discussed:• The origin of the modern week.• How the seven-day week has influenced modern society.• Our dependency on structure.• The likelihood of the week experiencing another major change.• How the week could be better.Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sf6wOXtP6jw and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts ( https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902 ), Stitcher ( https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts ), Google Podcasts ( https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw ), and Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd ).Visit the David Henkin guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/david-henkin/ or view the entire episode, show notes, and transcript at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/169-david-henkin-the-week-a-history-of-the-unnatural-rhythms-that-made-us-who-we-are/

169. David Henkin – The Week: A History of the Unnatural Rhythms That Made Us Who We Are