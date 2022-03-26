Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the 1600 block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:51 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was not injured in the offense.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 40 year-old Dwayne Dolberry, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) and Possession of a Firearm.