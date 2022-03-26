Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,064 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the 1600 block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:51 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was not injured in the offense.

 

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 40 year-old Dwayne Dolberry, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) and Possession of a Firearm.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.