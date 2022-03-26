Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:58 am, the suspects forced entry into an establishment, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, 26 year-old Antonni Flores-Diaz, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.