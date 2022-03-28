Ethisphere Announces Global Ethics Summit Speakers Including Leaders from the DOJ, SEC, DOC, Google, NBA, GE & Samsung

Flagship event will provide ethics, compliance and governance leaders with insights on emerging issues, and best practices for advancing business integrity

The Global Ethics Summit provides leaders with opportunities to gain trusted insights into how peer companies are addressing shared challenges and making more confident decisions.” — Kevin McCormack

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announced the impressive line-up of regulators, senior ethics and compliance leaders, and experts featured at the upcoming 13th Annual Global Ethics Summit, which will take place virtually, from April 12-14, 2022.

Distinguished keynote sessions include a multi-agency perspective on investigations and enforcement from the following panelists:

• Matthew Axelrod, Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement, Bureau of Information and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce

• Andrew Gentin, Acting Chief, Corporate Enforcement, Compliance & Policy (CECP) Unit, Department of Justice, Criminal Division, Fraud Section

• Charles Cain, Chief, FCPA Unit, SEC Division of Enforcement

Additional sessions will cover important topics ranging from ways to apply social and data science to people challenges, to fostering psychological safety to promote inclusion. Speakers include:

• Andrea Jones-Rooy, Ph.D., Visiting Associate Professor & Director of Undergraduate Studies, NYU Center for Data Science

• Dr. Timothy R. Clark, Leader Factor and bestselling author of The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety: Defining the Path to Inclusion and Innovation

Additional sessions cover digital compliance, ESG, mental health, diversity, equity and inclusion, training and other topics. Presenters will include:

• Jeannine D’Amico Lemker, Director & Associate General Counsel, Compliance Programs, Meta

• Therese Lee, Director, Ethics & Business Integrity, Google

• Kimberly Evans, Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Sustainability, Inclusion and Social Impact, Northern Trust

• Nuala O'Connor, Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship, Walmart

• Jon Iwata, Founding Executive Director, The Data & Trust Alliance

• Neuman (Larry) Leverett, General Counsel, Global Service, Johnson Controls

• Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Infosys

• Francisco Hernandez, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, DuPont

To learn more and to register, visit https://globalethicssummit.ethisphere.com

The Global Ethics Summit is the premier place for companies and delegates to learn, develop, and share ideas that elevate the field of business ethics and compliance. This year, the Summit will feature 80+ speakers from more than 55 organizations. In 40+ keynotes, ‘programs in practice’ sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, and workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn about leading approaches to the complex topics ranging from digital compliance, ESG, behavioral science and diversity, equity, and inclusion, to investigations and enforcement, among other subjects.

This is Ethisphere’s second virtual Summit, assembling more than 1,500 participants from around the globe. Sessions will also be available on-demand until July 2022.

The event is hosted by Ethisphere’s Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), an organization of 380+ members focused on collaborating on the best ways to advance business integrity. Members of the BELA community–and the Summit’s Advisory Committee–contributed to identifying the most impactful topics and presenters for this year’s Summit.

“Business has had to rise to a new level of responsibility and transparency while facing ongoing global disruption. Swift decisions on complicated issues are now made daily, supported by new standards, data analysis, and program innovations. The Global Ethics Summit provides these leaders with opportunities to gain trusted insights into how peer companies are addressing shared challenges and making more confident decisions,” said Kevin McCormack, Executive Vice President, and Executive Director, Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). “It’s more important than ever that business come together to forge solutions that will benefit all stakeholders. The Global Ethics Summit provides the forum, the community, and connections to empower leaders to drive positive, and important, changes.”

“During my tenure I’ve seen a tremendous evolution of Ethics and Compliance programs. E&C professionals have become trusted partners, continually pushing the bar forward and embedding transparency and fairness in everything we do," said Callie Pappas, Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Deputy General Counsel, Schnitzer Steel. “Today’s responsible companies know that integrity doesn’t just happen, and increasingly look to us to provide guidance and help make sure that it does.”

“As the demands on Ethics & Compliance departments continue to increase, the Global Ethics Summit provides a valuable vehicle for the exchanging of ideas from practitioners on how to drive measurable change,” said H Jordan Weitz, Senior Director, Compliance Risk Intelligence Group, Carnival Corporation.

“Emerging privacy and whistleblowing rules across the world have growing implications for how organizations handle their internal investigations. The time to center privacy compliance in your next investigation is now. This conversation can no longer wait,” said Alja Poler De Zwart, Partner, Morrison & Foerster.

“As respected sources like the recent 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer shows, consumers across the globe turn to the business community as their most trusted source to create change in our world. There cannot be a forum better than the Global Ethics Summit to highlight this responsibility for ethical business leaders to gather together, exchange ideas, and solidify the faith that our stakeholders place on us,” said Ritu Jain, Executive Leader, Global Governance and Assurance, GE.

Last chance to register for the 2022 Global Ethics Summit: https://globalethicssummit.ethisphere.com/

About the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA)

Founded by Ethisphere, the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) is a globally recognized organization of leading companies collaborating to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance, and ethics. BELA’s membership has since grown to a global community of companies that recognize the inherent value of promoting ethical leadership and a world-class compliance culture. Learn more about BELA by visiting http://bela.ethisphere.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com