More about Two Men Arrested Following a Drug Investigation in Toombs County

Toombs County, GA (March 25, 2022) – On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Jermaine Brown, age 44, and Joshua Brown, age 20, both of Vidalia, were arrested following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Vidalia Police Department, and United States Marshals Service. During the execution of a search warrant, agents seized two long guns, nine handguns along with ammunition, approx. 4.8 ounces of suspected Methamphetamine/ ICE, 11 ounces of suspected Marijuana, 5 grams of suspected Heroin, 15.1 grams of suspected Cocaine, 5 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, various types of pills (controlled substances) and drug related paraphernalia.

Jermaine Brown was charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, (2) counts of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, (2) counts of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Methamphetamine. Joshua Brown was charged with Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, (2) counts of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, (2) counts of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Methamphetamine. Both individuals were booked into the Toombs County Jail.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Toombs County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, and Vidalia Police Department ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 526-6778 or the Vidalia Police Department at (912) 537-4123 or SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Toombs County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.