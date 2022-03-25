Gov. Cox addresses legislative action regarding House Bill 11

SALT LAKE CITY (March 25, 2022) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement following today’s Special Legislative Session:

“I am grateful the Legislature recognized that there were serious flaws with HB11 and for the heightened debate and input that legislators were able to receive over the past few weeks. I called a Special Session today to fix at least one flaw in the bill, and we’re heartened that the Legislature agreed to indemnify school districts and the Utah High School Activities Association from the enormous financial burden that inevitable litigation will have on them. I remain hopeful that we will continue to work toward a more inclusive, fair and compassionate policy during the interim.”

