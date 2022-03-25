Submit Release
I-24 Gantry Foundation Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting lane closures for work on the I-24 SMART Corridor in Rutherford County.

Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, I-24 will be narrowed to two lanes in both directions at mile marker 65.5 just west of the Sam Ridley Pkwy Exit. The closure will last until noon Saturday at which point one lane will be reopened, leaving a single lane closure in both directions until 5 a.m. Monday.

Stansell Electric Company will be working on a median foundation that will support the overhead lane control gantries that will begin going up in April.

Crews have been placing these foundations along the corridor in both directions at night for the past few months. However, due to the large size of the median at this location, work will extend into the day.

Placement of the gantries over the road will begin on April 3. Work will be done in the overnight hours to limit impacts to traffic. The current plan is to work two weeks on then one week off, weather permitting.

The I-24 SMART Corridor project will integrate freeway and arterial roadway elements, along with physical, technological, and operational improvements, to provide drivers accurate, real-time information and to actively manage traffic for a more reliable commute.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in December 2021. Phase 2 is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023. More information on the project can be found here, on the TDOT website including design plans and construction timeline.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using this form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

