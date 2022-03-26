One Madcap Mom's Guide to the 2022 Oscar Nominees

Oscar Statues Lined Up Autism Live Brater Agency

This year's Oscar noms are broken down into a series of fast and hilarious reads by a funny mom with the 411 on all the categories, even the most obscure.

Last year I was on team, "F--- the Octopus" because I so badly wanted Crip Camp or The Mole Agent to win Best Documentary Feature. This year I am on team "F--- the Car." There are better movies.” — Shannon Penrod

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, March 27th the 94th Annual Academy Awards will award Oscar statues to the year's best films. Consequently, myriads of unsuspecting souls will be expected to have watched 40+ films in order to successfully complete an Oscar Ballot at a friendly but competitive local party. For the poor soul who has never heard of Lunana: The Yak in the Classroom, or is doubting of a neighbor's assurance that Drive My Car is scintillating, it can all be overwhelming, What about those animated shorts? Is it possible the best choice is the only one that was available on Netflix? Who could possibly see all those movies? One woman has done her best to share support to those in need with short, hilarious, and often shockingly honest reviews of the major films in the major categories. The Brater Agency is now making these reviews easily accessible to the public.Shannon Penrod is a former comedian turned podcast host. She hosts the world’s #1 Rated Autism Podcast, Autism Live …but this January while stuck on bedrest she turned her focus to a love of good cinema. Initially she started with a few films and some short quippy reviews on Facebook. Friends and family cheered her on and started sending requests. "Everybody I know is too busy to read long reviews. They want to know: Should I see it? Should I give it a pass? Plus, I think we all want to know what the talk will be at the virtual watercooler. My reviews are brief and blunt with a little funny on the side, whenever possible!" says Penrod about her reviews. She quips, "Last year I was on team, "F--- the Octopus" because I so badly wanted Crip Camp or The Mole Agent to win Best Documentary Feature. This year I am on team "F--- the Car." There are better movies."Recently Penrod paired with another mom and Autism Advocate, Moria Giammatteo on Autism Live to give a pointed rundown on the Best Picture noms, viewers chimed in to dub them the "Siskel and Ebert of Autism Allies."Now with only hours left before Oscar’s big night, Penrod's reviews for almost all the films in almost all of the categories, are available via The Brater Agency on their website. Brater is also sponsoring a "Guess the Oscar Winners" contest with a first prize $100 gift certificate and matching donation to the charity of the winner's choice. Including in the contest are eight of the major categories. There is no cost to participate. In the event of a tie, the winner will be selected using a random number generator. Those who wish to enter, must submit their ballot by 6PM CDT on March 27, 2022, in order to be eligible for the prize.Penrod's reviews for the films can be found under the following categories:Best Picture: https://www.brateragency.com/post/shannon-penrod-grades-the-best-picture-nominees Best International Feature Film: https://www.brateragency.com/post/best-international-features-shannon-loves-the-worst-person Best Documentary Feature and Short: https://www.brateragency.com/post/shannon-continues-her-oscar-analysis-documentaries Best Animated Feature: https://www.brateragency.com/post/oscar-nominated-features-shannon-s-grades Best Animated Short: https://www.brateragency.com/post/shannon-s-review-of-best-animated-shorts Best Live Action Short: https://www.brateragency.com/post/shannon-and-live-action-shorts ABOUT SHANNON PENRODShannon Penrod is the host of Autism Live, the #1 rated autism podcast. Shannon is a proud PONI (Parent of a Neurodiverse Individual) and devotes her time to spreading information and inspiration to and for the Autism and Neurodiversity Communities. Her book, Autism Parent to Parent: Sanity-Saving Advice For Every Parent with a Child on the Autism Spectrum, from Future Horizons, is available for presale on Amazon. She is represented for TV/Film and Stage reviews through The Brater Agency.Critic Page: https://www.brateragency.com/eric-wojtanik-copy Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/Shannon-Penrod/e/B09S41NLSD/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1 The Brater Agency provides a supportive and collaborative community for select storytellers. Part editorial, part public relations, part artist collective, the Brater Agency strives to greatly enhance their represented colleagues' creative journey while bringing their work to the attention of a discerning audience. Brater is committed to understanding their artists' visions and helping get their work to the right audience while providing timely feedback and encouragement.Official Website: https://www.brateragency.com/ Contest Site: https://www.brateragency.com/blog/categories/contest ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.Official Website: www.Autism-Live.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/AutismLive Twitter: www.twitter.com/AutismLiveShow Instagram: www.instagram.com/AutismLive TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@autismlive

The Big Oscar Show with Autism Advocate, Moira Giammatteo and host Shannon Penrod: The Siskel and Ebert of Autism Allies