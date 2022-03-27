New Development Practice Caters to Ministries

Leading multi-channel services company launches new offering to promote and elevate development operations for professional non-profit organizations in the USA.

Opportunities are everywhere to evaluate and be most effective with the many resources available. We suggest ways to get through the clutter and congestion that raising money for good causes brings.” — Dennis Chapman, Development Practice Lead

LENEXA, KANSAS, USA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Need to raise more money?

With fund-raising competition heating up for about the same pool of money each year, development managers need to enhance and optimize their fund-raising operations, expand their reach and harvest more donations from both the public and private sectors.

Our audit engagement will cover your team structure, planned giving strategies, major donor focus, performance metrics and execution. We’ll provide recommendations for critical steps you need to take in order to improve operational flow, return more robust donations, leverage volunteer contributions and move to a higher level of involvement.

With over 30 years of fund-raising operations experience in the non-profit sector, Brainstorm Labs announces a new development practice that offers auditing, consulting, and advisory engagements to non-profit organizations. Expand your donor universe and gather more informative metrics to take your operation to the next level.

Not only is our offering good for the continued growth of the ministerial community and for day-to-day workflows, but it also provides business continuity in the event of emergencies and succession planning with the eventual retirement of founders and other key executives.

At the kickoff of this new initiative Steve Pearcy, President of Brainstorm Labs, said, “We realized this is a much-needed offering. Non-profits are comprised of giving and caring people doing great work in the community. The people, tools and processes required to sustain or move to the next level are not always optimized. We can help with that.”

Look for Dennis Chapman, Development Practice Lead, leading a workshop at the Gospel Rescue Mission Fellowship Conference in Morristown, NJ, April 21-24.

Steve Pearcy and Rob Lofthouse will host a Brainstorm Labs exhibit at the CityGate Conference in San Antonio, June 1-4.

Brainstorm Labs is a veteran owned small business consulting firm headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas and specializes in working with non-profit organizations nationwide. Providing a wide range of non-profit development assessments and advisory services, Brainstorm is also deeply engaged in project management (facilities and technology), data management, data analytics, requirements development and business strategy services.

For more information, contact Rob Lofthouse at Robert.lofthouse@brainstormlabs.net or call 610-392-7084 or 816-434-0546.

Visit us on:

www.brainstormlabs.net