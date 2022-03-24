A California Supreme Court decision will cost Long Beach’s general fund nearly $49 million and mean city water users will see lower rates soon. The Supreme Court said Wednesday, March 23, that it would not hear the city of Long Beach’s appeal of a ruling that the voter-approved transfer of money from the city’s Water Department to the general fund was unconstitutional.
Long Beach water users poised for lower rates after state Supreme Court refuses Measure M appeal
