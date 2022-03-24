Gov. Gavin Newsom Discusses Mental Health Court Plan In Napa Visit
Gov. Gavin Newsom was back in the Bay Area on Thursday, trying to build support for his plan to reform California's approach to homelessness and mental health.
Mar 24, 2022
There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,145 in the last 365 days.
Gov. Gavin Newsom was back in the Bay Area on Thursday, trying to build support for his plan to reform California's approach to homelessness and mental health.
Mar 24, 2022