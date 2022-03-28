Trails Carolina Hosting Multiple Programs To Help Their Students
LAKE TOXAWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , March 27, 2022
Trails Carolina, located in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, currently hosts multiple programs to help students with behavioral struggles and mental wellness difficulties. They've already seen plenty of success stories, which gave the team a boost to expand their offerings.
From Wilderness Therapy to Adventure Programming to Transitions, staff at Trails Carolina leads varied aspects of the wilderness therapy program to create a positive emotional and behavioral impact.
Since 2008, the birth year of Trails Carolina, their repertoire has expanded considerably.
With Wilderness Therapy as the main component, it aims to provide healing and self-reflection for all participants by going through these therapeutic wilderness programs.
Students immersing themselves in nature elicits feelings of purpose, connectedness, and belonging. In Wilderness Therapy, students use these emotions to reflect on the past and learn valuable life lessons.
With 86% of students showing improvement in anxiety symptoms and 93% reduction in depression symptoms one year after graduation, the reviews and statistics speak for themselves.
Equine Programming provides opportunities for students to connect with horses. Students must focus on co-regulation, reciprocity, and non-verbal communication to be successful. From there, they establish healthy, mutually beneficial relationships with friends and relatives outside the stables.
A five-year outcome study conducted by the University of Arkansas concluded that 85% of students showed improvement in rule-breaking issues between starting at Trails Carolina and 12 months after graduation, proving that the Trails Carolina courses support a significant positive change.
Trails to Wellness brings holistic therapeutic practices and evidence-based work to offer a wholly new experience to students. Participants benefit from clinical treatment,and yoga in this wilderness-based program. The course includes self-care routines, sleep hygiene, and nutrition.
Transitions Programming is where pupils learn to integrate the wilderness into structured environments. Designed to make the eventual return to regular life easier, it's a must-take step for many individuals.
During these programs, Trails Carolina has received many accolades for their work, including reviews like, "I would highly recommend Trails to anyone with a struggling teen," and "I feel a lot more peace with myself….".
Together, all facets of the program are causing positive change to students and their families everywhere.
Evan Jones
Evan Jones
