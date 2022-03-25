Submit Release
Update: Bridge closure on Iowa 78 west of Richland begins at 7 a.m. Monday, April 11  

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – March 25, 2022 – Replacement of the Iowa 78 bridge over the Dakota, Minnesota, and Eastern Railroad, about 2.5 miles west of Richland, in Keokuk County, will require closing the Iowa 78 bridge over the railroad beginning on Monday, April 11, until late fall 2022, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.

During this project, through traffic on Iowa 78 will be detoured using Keokuk/Jefferson County Road V-63 (270th Avenue), Jefferson County Road H-17 (120th Street), and Iowa 1. Local traffic will have access to Iowa 78 except for the lanes crossing the bridge over the railroad at Iowa 78 mile marker 8.8 (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Jim Webb at 641-469-4045 or james.webb@iowadot.us

