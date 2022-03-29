Running Up Her Check: Briannagh D Hits 1 Million Video Views
Hit song featuring 90s legend Jadakiss and comedian Michael Blackson. Single enters iTunes Hip Hop Top 40.
I was inspired by a few real-life scenarios...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple-threat actor/singer/dancer Briannagh D proclaims "Run My Check" on her Jadakiss assisted hit single and video. The song and its companion music video are stacking the views on YouTube courtesy of World Star Hip Hop, where the sassy Hip Hop fueled Pop song is creating waves with 1 million verified views. As a result of airplay on digital and college radio, and club DJs along with the clever clip featuring comedian Michael Blackson - the high energy "Run My Check" produced by Duane DaRock (Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor, Faith Evans) is helping to establish Briannagh D as an artist to be reckoned with for Summer 2022.
— Briannagh D
"Run My Check" was inspired by the twenty-year-old's experience with fair-weather UCLA college friends who got ghost when it came time to pay up. Producer Duane DaRock draws upon his #1 hit-making success with Reggaeton superstars Wisin Y Yandel to give the spicy pop song some Miami-style sheen which earned the record an early entry on the iTunes Hip Hop chart at #38 and rising.
"I was inspired by a few real-life scenarios in which I did not get the money that I’d loaned people. I think I was just fed up and I felt that given this is a universal experience for so many, why not write a song about it?" - Briannagh D.
The Jersey-born Caribbean-American Briannagh D made musical waves at the height of the pandemic in 2020 with her inspirational tune "Grateful" which touched fans around the globe driving nearly half a million streams on Spotify alone. While she first released music at the tender age of twelve and appeared at the St. Kitts Music Festival when she was only seventeen, Briannagh's breakthrough came via 2018's "Feel The Beat" featuring E-Dee the Dancehall Celebrity which vaulted to #1 on the Caribbean Tempo charts in over 24 countries, setting the stage for her current success. "Run My Check feat. Jadakiss" is available now on iTunes and Spotify music platforms.
