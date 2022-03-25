Elevations RTC Always Looks For Better Ways To Help
SYRACUSE, UTAH, UNITED STATES , March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevations RTC is a gender-inclusive residential treatment center located half an hour north of Salt Lake City, Utah. They encourage positive and healthy development through counseling and complete medical care.
Elevations RTC uses a range of therapy approaches to give students the knowledge and skills to make lasting changes in their lives. Find out the different treatment programs you can find at their facility below.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
CBT is a psychological treatment for various issues, notably depression, anxiety, alcohol/drug abuse issues, relationship issues, eating disorders, and severe mental disease. CBT, according to multiple studies, improves functionality and wellbeing considerably.
Students are assisted in developing coping skills through in-session activities and out-of-session homework assignments. Through these exercises, students learn to modify their thoughts, negative emotions, and behavior.
CBT therapists focus on the student’s current state of affairs instead of the events that led to their difficulties. Although some details about one's past are requested, the focus is mainly on stepping forward in time to build stronger, effective coping mechanisms.
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
Dialectical behavior therapy's (DBT) primary objective is to teach people how to live in the now, build healthy stress coping mechanisms, deal with their emotions, and improve their interpersonal relationships.
DBT was created to address borderline personality disorder, but it has now been used to treat various other psychiatric conditions. It can help persons who have trouble controlling their emotions or engage in self-destructive behavior such as eating disorders and substance use disorders.
The 12-step
The 12-Step method is a 12-step plan for overcoming addictions and compulsions devised and used by Alcoholics Anonymous. The core concept of this approach is that individuals can help each other create and sustain abstention from alcohol and drugs.
They could do this by holding sessions where they can talk about their experiences and motivate each other in their quest to be abstinent. Twelve-Step programs are still a popular and effective treatment option for various addictions.
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
EMDR is a psychotherapy technique designed to help people cope with the pain of traumatic memories. EMDR treatment helps people access and process traumatic memories and other adverse life experiences. Affective distress is eased, negative attitudes are recast, and physiological arousal is lowered after effective treatment with EMDR therapy.
About Elevations RTC
Elevations RTC is one of the most well-known programs for struggling teenagers. They are exceptional in today's therapeutic settings. They admit students of all demographics, illustrative of what children would encounter in the real world.
Elevations RTC cost of treatment is competitive and includes a wide array of services, including psychiatric, medical, therapy, academics, recreation and more. Get in touch with their facility today, and get your teen back on their feet again.
Donavon Crowley
Donavon Crowley
