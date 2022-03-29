New Edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 7 FINRA General Securities Representative Study Guide Now Available

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 7 Study Guide, available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep announces the release of the 4th edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide: Series 7 FINRA General Securities Representative Examination” Study Guide. The Study Guide is available as a digital subscription (with a hardcopy upgrade option), and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 7 study products.

The FINRA Series 7 exam is a representative-level exam for securities professionals who want to solicit, purchase, and/or sell all securities products, including corporate securities, municipal fund securities, options, direct participation programs, investment company products, and variable contracts. Because of this broad scope, the Series 7 exam is one of the longest and most challenging securities industry exams. To help learners pass the exam, the Solomon Exam Prep Series 7 Study Guide is comprehensive and covers exam topics in easy-to-understand language. Charts, graphs, and practice questions throughout the text support learners in understanding and applying key concepts.

Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, says, “The Series 7 is challenging. To pass this exam, you must learn the concepts, not just memorize test questions. The Solomon system focuses on teaching the core concepts in a digestible way and reinforcing them through examples and quizzes. This prepares customers not only for the exam, but also for their careers.”

While the core content remains the same, the 4th edition of the Series 7 Study Guide includes helpful content updates, along with general writing improvements.

Updates are also reflected in the Solomon Series 7 Exam Simulator. Designed to accompany the Study Guide, the online Exam Simulator contains over 4,400 original Series 7 practice questions with rationales that explain why an answer is correct. With the Solomon Series 7 Exam Simulator, learners can take an unlimited number of quizzes and exams, and the simulator comes with helpful self-assessment tools and Solomon’s proprietary Pass Probability™ technology, which calculates the probability that the student will pass the Series 7 exam.

