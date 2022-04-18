Fluoramics Introduces LOX-8 Plumber’s Putty

Submit Release
Fluoramics, Inc.

Fluoramics, Inc., Winona, MN

WINONA, MINN., USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to customer’s needs for a chemical-resistant plumber’s putty, Fluoramics recently released a new product, LOX-8 Plumber’s Putty, which is engineered to use with acids, plus alkaline and caustic chemicals.

LOX-8 Plumber’s Putty is a non-hardening, non-flammable chemical-resistant plumber’s putty that will not degrade and leak like other putties. Use it with Orion, Watts and other chemical waste floor drains, cleanouts, sinks, and sink drains in laboratories, medical facilities, and other places which use aggressive chemicals.

“Our goal is to help customers solve problems and I’m pleased to say we successfully developed LOX-8 Plumber’s Putty as a solution to failing drainage systems in situations where harsh chemicals are used,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.

LOX-8 Plumber’s Putty is available in both a 1/8 lb. jar/56 g (part 9722167) and a 1 lb. jar/454 g (part 9722168).

LOX-8 Plumber’s Putty is easy to apply: simply warm the putty in your hands, roll it into rope-like strands and apply it to clean and dry areas on traps, sinks and drains as usual.

LOX-8 Plumber’s Putty is part of the LOX-8 family of products. Other items in the family include oxygen-safe LOX-8 Paste, oxygen-safe LOX-8 Grease, LOX-8 LD, and LOX-8 NF Oil. LOX-8 products are silicone-free sealants and greases especially suited for use where harsh chemicals such as chlorine and powerful oxidizers are present.

Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.

