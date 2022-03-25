BIDDING OPEN: Turnkey Private Villa on the Central Coast of California, Selling to Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

Perfect tranquility in California’s gorgeous Central Coast Vacation rental with income potential 360-degree views of Santa Lucia Mountains and Pacific Ocean Luxurious Villa designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining

With a current high bid of $1.882 million, 295 Via Piedras Blancas will sell via auction to the highest bidder.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for 295 Via Piedras Blancas, a luxurious villa with 360-degree views of the Santa Lucia Mountains and Pacific Ocean. Listed for $5.4 million, with a current high bid of $1.882 million, the property is selling No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agent Richard Breen of Breen Realty. Bidding is now live on ConciergeAuctions.com, where buyers can digitally place bids from around the world, and will conclude on March 28th.

360-degree views of the Santa Lucia Mountain Range and the ocean greet you from 6.5 private acres. A gated drive marks the property’s entrance; low-maintenance landscaping beyond it blends perfectly with the natural surroundings, giving the impression that the property has no borders. Greet the California sun with the coastal breeze and bring both inside the Tuscan-style villa: sliding glass doors and windows ensure the indoors is as bright and airy as out. Soaring ceilings vault overhead, accented by a fireplace in every room. Spend long days outside on rooftop lounge.

Sitting in the Gateway to Big Sur, adventure and nature alike stretch endlessly around 295 Via Piedras Blancas. Ocean lovers will rejoice in the pristine sandy beach just steps from your front door. Hearst Castle is only a few miles away, within the world-famous and permanently-protected 83,000-acre Hearst Ranch; thanks to the conservation agreement between the Hearst Corporation, California Rangeland Trust, American Land Conservancy, and the State of California, preserved privacy can be expected for generations to come. More than 300 wineries, towns, hidden coves, and rugged coastline all beckon within twenty miles of your front door.

295 Via Piedras Blancas is available for showings daily 1–4 PM by appointment. Private virtual showings available.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

