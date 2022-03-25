RHEMA Motors Launches First African American Clean Technology Development Company
RHEMA Motors Electric Vehicle Design/Build Company Takes Pole Position
Our core methodologies have been embedded into all of our products and services with the purpose of—sparking job creation, STEM learning, and local economic development.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhema Tech Holdings, Inc™., an African American owned “Clean Technology” development company, based in Prince George’s County Maryland, has officially launched as an electric vehicle design, and build company as well as a distributor of electric vehicle fast charging stations. Rhema Tech Holdings™ has amassed multiple IP design concepts, brands, and services through years of development.
— Raymond Cooper, RHEMA Motors CEO
Company CEO Raymond Cooper stated, “our core methodologies have been embedded into all of our products and services with the purpose of—sparking job creation, STEM learning, and local economic development”. He also added “we want to grow our local community as opposed to just being the next big business in our community. We will work with Prince George’s County as our home base along with HBCU’s and other Maryland based institutions to make Maryland the next clean technology hub for the east coast.
Rhema Tech Holdings, Inc™ is currently securing early-stage funding to begin building a functional prototype electric vehicle through its brand Rhema Motors™, the first African American Electric Vehicle maker in U.S. history. Additionally, Rhema Motors™ has hired two DC based lobbying firms to assist with submitting grant applications via the U.S. federal government and to secure appropriations through the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act- (2021). The U.S. Congress has authorized EV technology projects as being eligible for $US 30.7 billion dollars for R&D and implementation.
Rhema Tech Holdings, Inc ™ has also secured key partnerships to include-- A partnership with a major European Electric Drive Train design group, effectively making Rhema Motors™ their first U.S. distributor of a proven electric drive train conversion kit for commuter and school buses. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Rhema Tech Holdings will launch a collaborative effort with EV Charging Infrastructure brand “KiloWatts,” a next generation 10–15-minute quick charging station, to become the first African American owned charging station company.
Rhema Tech Holdings, Inc™ is also currently in talks to collaborate with MultiPolar Development Corp™, a technology company in Alabama that has developed an algorithm to boosts torque and efficiency in EV’s, in conjunction with a new partnership being established with the Engineering School of the renowned HBCU, Tuskegee University.
Additional details related to the production of Rhema Motors™ design build EV and placement launch for the Maryland based fast charging stations are slated for release 2nd qtr. FY2022.
