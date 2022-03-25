RE: Westminster Barracks / Road Closure

Highway is now back open

From: Heider, Lisa via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, March 25, 2022 6:35 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Westminster Barracks / Road Closure

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The left lane of Interstate 91 North is closed in the area of Exit 7 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.