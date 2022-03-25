Submit Release
RE: Westminster Barracks / Road Closure

Highway is now back open

 

VSP WESTMINSTER

1330 WESTMINSTER WEST RD

PUTNEY VT  05346

 

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 (fax)

 

From: Heider, Lisa via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, March 25, 2022 6:35 AM

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The left lane of Interstate 91 North  is closed in the area of Exit 7 due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

