Governor Abbott Appoints Smith To Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

TEXAS, March 25 - March 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Patrick "Dean" Smith to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness.

Patrick "Dean" Smith of North Richland Hills is Manager of Special Investigations for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He is a member of the International Association of Special Investigations Units and a former member of the Texas Association of Vehicle Theft Investigators. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from Tarleton State University.