NDDOT seeks comments on 2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2022-2025 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2022.

The project includes widening, turn lanes, lighting and box culvert extension on U.S. Highway 12 in Bowman from 3rd Avenue Southeast to RP 34.47 (approx. 0.3 miles). The total cost $1,050,000.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2022-2025 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than April 9, 2022, to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2022 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

CONTACT: 

Logan Beise lsbeise@nd.gov 701.328.2139

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

