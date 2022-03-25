The Beonair Network of Media School Bi-Monthly Webinar Showcased Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Myriam Masihy of Telemundo

Myriam Masihy is a 19-time EMMY award winning consumer investigative reporter for Telemundo 51 and NBC6 South Florida

Myriam is a 19-time Emmy-award-winner with a passion for mentoring media professionals and helping them develop their professional brand on social media.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Get to know your community. Listen to the people. Find patterns. Be your authentic self. People will talk to you.” - Myriam Masihy As part of the Beonair Network of Media Schools Professional Development Webinar Series, our students, alumni, and network get to learn from the pros as they receive great media industry advice and participate in a fabulous round of Q&A.Our most recent guest was multi Emmy Award-Winning Bilingual Consumer Investigative Reporter Myriam Masihy of Telemundo 51 and NBC 6 South Florida. With a passion for mentoring media professionals and helping them develop their professional brand, this was an excellent interactive hour of learning and engagement. Moderated by Edgar Guillermo Garcia, one of our phenomenal instructors at Miami Media School and an international Voice Actor with over 30 years of industry experience himself, Myriam discussed the changes in the industry, the importance and impact of social media in everyday life, professional branding and how to network and get noticed. An hour wasn’t long enough, and we look forward to our next visit!A special thank you to Myriam Masihy for sharing her time and for “Telling the Story”. You were exceptional!This platform, designed to explore current media trends, offer professional development, and provide the opportunity to engage in some great discussions with industry professionals, will not disappoint! We invite you to join us on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month to network with the brightest of media industry professionals. This is your opportunity to #LearnFromAProToBeAProPlease Inbox National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski for more information. lleciejewski@beonair.comThe Beonair Network of Media Schools with campuses in Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, and Miami, have given thousands of students an excellent start towards an exciting career in the field of digital media and continues to produce the next generation of broadcasting and media professionals through excellence in education, professional development and hands-on real-world curriculum and internship experiences.

The Beonair Network of Media School Bi-Monthly Webinar Showcased Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Myriam Masihy of Telemundo