March 25, 2022 – Texas Adds 77,800 Jobs in February, Unemployment Rate Declines to 4.7 Percent

Date: March 25, 2022

AUSTIN — In February, Texas added 77,800 total nonagricultural jobs, making gains in 21 of the last 22 months. For the month, the state exceeded the previous record employment level set in January 2022 by reaching 13,184,100 jobs in February 2022. Texas has added a total of 832,200 positions since February 2021. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for February 2022 was 4.7 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from January 2022.

"February marks the fourth consecutive month of record-setting employment levels in Texas," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "This continued growth highlights the strength of our Texas economy and signals significant opportunities for Texans in the Lone Star State."

In February, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 18,200 jobs over the month. Leisure and Hospitality added 17,400 positions. Also of note, Professional and Business Services employment grew by 16,800 jobs.

“Opportunities for Texas’ workforce to find meaningful employment continue to grow each month,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “While we continue to add positions each month in our labor market, TWC is here to support job seekers with the training and career development tools they need to succeed."

The Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded February’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.3 percent, followed by Amarillo at 3.4 percent, then College Station-Bryan at 3.5 percent.

“Texas’ continued job growth is a true testament to the vitality of our Texas employers and our unrivaled business climate,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC remains committed to supporting our Texas employers by connecting them to our world-class Texas talent pipeline, offering unparalleled access to training resources, and ensuring they have the proper tools to thrive.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for March is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) February 2022 January 2022 February 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 163,725.0 156,942.0 6,782.0 4.1 162,825.0 155,618.0 7,207.0 4.4 160,008.0 149,522.0 10,486.0 6.6 Texas 14,540.8 13,855.2 685.6 4.7 14,385.6 13,691.4 694.2 4.8 14,144.0 13,176.3 967.7 6.8 Abilene 80.3 77.2 3.1 3.8 79.4 76.4 3.1 3.9 79.0 74.8 4.2 5.4 Amarillo 135.9 131.3 4.6 3.4 134.4 129.9 4.5 3.4 134.2 128.0 6.2 4.6 Austin-Round Rock 1,348.7 1,303.8 44.9 3.3 1,335.7 1,291.2 44.5 3.3 1,276.8 1,212.0 64.8 5.1 Beaumont-Port Arthur 168.1 154.7 13.5 8.0 167.2 153.1 14.2 8.5 168.3 149.6 18.7 11.1 Brownsville-Harlingen 177.5 164.4 13.0 7.3 176.0 162.6 13.3 7.6 176.1 159.0 17.1 9.7 College Station-Bryan 141.9 136.9 5.0 3.5 138.3 133.2 5.0 3.7 137.4 130.5 6.9 5.0 Corpus Christi 204.7 191.7 12.9 6.3 202.2 188.8 13.4 6.6 203.1 185.9 17.2 8.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,209.4 4,037.2 172.2 4.1 4,177.6 4,005.1 172.5 4.1 4,055.7 3,805.3 250.4 6.2 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,857.1 2,741.6 115.5 4.0 2,836.2 2,720.6 115.5 4.1 2,743.0 2,576.4 166.6 6.1 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,352.3 1,295.7 56.7 4.2 1,341.4 1,284.5 56.9 4.2 1,312.8 1,229.0 83.8 6.4 El Paso 369.4 350.0 19.4 5.3 367.1 347.5 19.7 5.4 368.5 340.7 27.7 7.5 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,498.2 3,313.6 184.6 5.3 3,456.4 3,267.5 188.8 5.5 3,411.5 3,152.1 259.3 7.6 Killeen-Temple 184.6 175.5 9.1 4.9 182.2 173.1 9.1 5.0 180.8 168.7 12.1 6.7 Laredo 118.7 112.4 6.3 5.3 117.8 111.4 6.4 5.4 116.0 107.0 9.0 7.7 Longview 97.1 91.9 5.1 5.3 96.4 91.2 5.2 5.4 95.8 88.6 7.3 7.6 Lubbock 169.3 163.0 6.3 3.7 166.9 160.6 6.2 3.7 166.1 157.3 8.8 5.3 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 373.5 342.1 31.4 8.4 369.7 336.5 33.2 9.0 367.4 327.4 40.0 10.9 Midland 104.7 100.2 4.5 4.3 103.3 98.7 4.6 4.4 100.2 92.9 7.3 7.3 Odessa 81.7 76.7 5.1 6.2 81.3 76.1 5.2 6.4 80.6 72.0 8.6 10.7 San Angelo 55.6 53.4 2.3 4.1 54.8 52.5 2.3 4.1 55.1 51.9 3.2 5.8 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,238.5 1,186.1 52.5 4.2 1,223.2 1,170.6 52.6 4.3 1,200.4 1,124.8 75.6 6.3 Sherman-Denison 66.7 64.0 2.7 4.0 66.1 63.5 2.6 4.0 65.3 61.7 3.6 5.5 Texarkana 64.5 61.3 3.2 4.9 63.6 60.4 3.2 5.0 63.1 58.9 4.2 6.6 Tyler 111.4 106.6 4.8 4.3 110.1 105.3 4.8 4.4 110.0 103.1 6.9 6.3 Victoria 44.2 41.8 2.4 5.4 43.9 41.4 2.4 5.6 44.3 40.9 3.4 7.7 Waco 132.2 126.9 5.4 4.1 130.7 125.3 5.4 4.2 127.5 120.1 7.4 5.8 Wichita Falls 64.4 61.6 2.8 4.4 63.9 61.0 2.9 4.5 64.9 60.7 4.1 6.3

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Feb 2022* Jan 2022 Feb 2021 Jan '22 to Feb '22 Feb '21 to Feb '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,184,100 13,106,300 12,351,900 77,800 0.6 832,200 6.7 Total Private 11,210,300 11,125,600 10,409,000 84,700 0.8 801,300 7.7 Goods Producing 1,855,800 1,839,100 1,747,800 16,700 0.9 108,000 6.2 Mining and Logging 197,800 193,300 174,300 4,500 2.3 23,500 13.5 Construction 761,400 755,500 713,200 5,900 0.8 48,200 6.8 Manufacturing 896,600 890,300 860,300 6,300 0.7 36,300 4.2 Service Providing 11,328,300 11,267,200 10,604,100 61,100 0.5 724,200 6.8 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,665,500 2,647,300 2,517,100 18,200 0.7 148,400 5.9 Information 220,900 221,200 200,200 -300 -0.1 20,700 10.3 Financial Activities 868,900 858,800 813,000 10,100 1.2 55,900 6.9 Professional and Business Services 1,997,500 1,980,700 1,817,800 16,800 0.8 179,700 9.9 Education and Health Services 1,764,600 1,757,400 1,704,500 7,200 0.4 60,100 3.5 Leisure and Hospitality 1,402,300 1,384,900 1,209,100 17,400 1.3 193,200 16.0 Other Services 434,800 436,200 399,500 -1,400 -0.3 35,300 8.8 Government 1,973,800 1,980,700 1,942,900 -6,900 -0.3 30,900 1.6

