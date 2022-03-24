Submit Release
Temporary WIC Benefit Increase Extended through September

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is extending the temporary increase of the cash value benefits (CVB) for fruit and vegetable purchases through September 30, 2022. The state’s WIC program is managed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The increase will continue to be $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-$11.

“We are glad the federal government granted this extension, as it provides additional assistance to families across the nation, including here in South Carolina,” said Berry Kelly, director of DHEC’s WIC program. “We will continue doing our part in making sure eligible residents have access to healthy food and nutrition resources for their families.”

On March 15, President Biden signed a funding package giving the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) authority to extend the temporary increase of the benefit. 

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide. The WIC program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age five and provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health care services. 

WIC services are still being provided through remote services by telephone. To make an over-the-phone WIC appointment, please call 1-855-472-3432 or visit www.schec.gov/wic for more information.

