Clinica de Occidente achieves Temos Re-accreditation
Demonstrating continuous excellence by satisfying Temos’ ISQua EEA accredited programsNEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (TEMOS), announces that Clinica de Occidente, Cali, Colombia has successfully completed its re-accreditation for the ISQua EEA accredited programs, “Quality in Patient Care” and “Excellence in Medical Tourism”.
Clinica de Occidente also is certified by Temos under its “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program.
In addition, the hospital continues to be deemed a “Preferred Provider” as part of Temos’ exclusive agreement with The Diplomatic Council reflecting the trust and confidence that the Council has in the quality of services offered by Temos’ accredited hospitals and clinics.
According to Elizabeth Ziemba, Director of Temos’ regional office, Temos USA, serving the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean, “The entire team at Clinica de Occidente continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in clinical care, responsible hospital management, and an excellent patient experience. Despite the substantial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital staff remains dedicated to continuously improving its clinical and non-clinical services. We appreciate their continued loyalty to their patients and to Temos.”
About Clinica de Occidente:
For more than 80 years, Clinica de Occidente has offered medium and high complexity services to national and international patients with personalized, comprehensive, and bilingual care. Its services are provided by high-level and experienced medical, nursing, technical, and administrative staff, supported by state-of-the-art technical equipment and a knowledgeable quality management system.
About Temos:
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care/urgent care centers, dental services, cosmetic surgery clinics, IVF and reproductive health clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics and hospitals, and community pharmacies. As an industry thought leader, Temos offers ISQua EEA accredited programs designed by experts for the specific services delivered and the patients served.
