Ohio Announces $20 Million in Tutoring Grants to Accelerate K-12 Learning

Release date: 3/25/2022

The Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Higher Education are seeking applications from Ohio’s colleges and universities for grants to provide mathematics and literacy tutoring for Ohio’s K-12 students. The pandemic has had a major impact on student learning in Ohio. This grant will directly address those learning disruptions by providing tutoring supports to accelerate learning for students across the state. These federally supported COVID-19 relief grants are part of a larger package of recovery supports, including summer enrichment and after-school learning grants, which will directly meet the needs of Ohio’s students. Up to $20 million will be made available for these grants.

Research shows frequent and consistent tutoring results in increased achievement. Grant funding will focus on programs to develop, implement or expand existing tutoring to provide student support in one-on-one or small-group settings. Schools and districts, in partnership with the colleges and universities, will extend and enhance classroom instruction with personalized literacy and mathematics support to provide more time in specific subject areas based on the individual student’s need. Tutoring programs may be available to students as early as summer 2022.

The grant opportunity is open to two- and four-year public and private institutions with teacher preparation and education programs. Colleges and universities that do not have teacher preparation or education programs may collaborate with a lead institution that has a program. Applicants also must identify partnering schools or districts that have committed to working with them. Participating college students may benefit from direct field experience, community service and additional incentives such as stipends and course credits.

“The COVID pandemic placed a heavy burden on our students, teachers, and parents. Many students missed a significant amount of school instruction due to circumstances entirely beyond their control. Allowing tutors to engage with our students in the classroom will help alleviate pressure on current teachers and will improve students’ educational and overall wellbeing,” said State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), Chair of the Ohio Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

“Something that unites us all is that we want to see success for Ohio’s students,” said State Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville), Chair of the Ohio House Primary and Secondary Education Committee. “This grant opportunity is one important effort to close learning gaps and ensure that students have the knowledge they need in order to be successful. The experience college students, who are studying education, will be able to gain by participating is invaluable.”

“The pandemic has had a significant impact on student learning, and Ohio students are counting on us to do everything possible to ensure their success,” State Board of Education of Ohio President Charlotte McGuire said. “These grants provide a tremendous opportunity for future educators at our state’s colleges and universities to provide intensive math and literacy supports to accelerate learning and better understand how to engage students.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity to provide much-needed instruction that will make a significant impact on student learning that was disrupted during the past few years,” Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens said. “This partnership between higher education and K-12 schools will provide intensive supports to accelerate learning for students who have been impacted by COVID-19, while college students who are studying to become teachers will gain valuable experience in the education field.”

“This grant will help those preparing to become teachers at our public and independent colleges and universities to take that next step toward a successful career,” said Chancellor Randy Gardner. “At the same time, it will get those students whose learning was affected by the pandemic back on track to a promising future. It’s a win for our students and our state.”

Awards are anticipated to range between $150,000 and $500,000. The final award amounts will be based on the number of qualifying applications received. Award amounts will vary based on the number of anticipated tutors and size and number of the schools and districts the college or university will serve.

Grant applications are due on or before April 27, with funds awarded in May. Application requirements and submission information are available on the Ohio Department of Education’s Statewide Mathematics and Literacy Tutoring Grant webpage. Contact tutoring@education.ohio.gov with questions about the grant application.

