Global Liquid Macrofiltration Filters Market: Overview, Opportunities, Analysis of Features and Forecast To 2030
Global liquid macrofiltration filters market was valued at US$ 2776.09 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid macrofiltration filters has gained high penetration in water and wastewater treatment sector in conjunction with its lock-in potential for solid contaminants. Albeit availability of various filtration technologies, conventional liquid macrofiltration is typically based on separation of suspended solids by passing the feed through media. Different types of media used in such process are filter cartridges, filter bags, filter sheets, sand filters, mesh screens etc. Increased use of macrofiltration filters for pre-treatment of water in desalination and water treatment plants and product replacements have bolstered liquid macrofiltration filters market growth in the recent past. According to The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 16,000 desalination plants are operational and around 44% of its capacity is in Middle East. The paradigm shift of wastewater reuse in various end-use industries such as chemical, agriculture, and beverage have further fostered the growth of liquid filtration & separation technologies, which is supporting the growth of liquid macrofiltration filters market.
Industrial workspaces implementing processes for food, chemicals and pharmaceuticals production necessitate high purity environments where particulates/contaminants are likely to be kept at absolute minimum. Furthermore, major anomaly lies in the production of drinking water being one of the largest essential beverages for consumers. High need for removal of contaminants such as nitrates, heavy metals, and suspended solids during mineral water production has increased the demand for macrofiltration filters. Furthermore, stringent regulatory framework for beverage production has pushed food & beverage industry participants to incorporate liquid macrofiltration filters in their regime. The aforementioned factors drove the liquid macrofiltration filters market growth in 2020.
Key findings from the report are mentioned below:
• The cartridge filters emerged as the prominent product type in liquid macrofiltration filters market in 2020. High product penetration, cost effectiveness and filtration efficiency are some of the major factors which contributed towards the segment’s growth. Cartridge filters are typically used for applications having contaminations lower than 100 ppm. High product demand owing to rise in need for final polishing filter in heavier contamination applications such as water and wastewater treatment, is anticipated to further propel the segment’s growth in the extended run.
• Water and waste water end-use industry accounted for the highest market revenue in the global liquid macrofiltration filters market in 2020. This is due to prevalence of solid particulates in polluted water along with increasing necessity for contaminant removal. Improved process economics in wastewater treatment in terms of reducing turbidity and suspended solids by assayed macrofiltration systems is one of the major factor which fostered the demand for macrofiltration filters and drove the segment growth in 2020.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global liquid macrofiltration filters market. The growth in population and urbanisation in countries such as India and China, coupled with the increase in spending by companies in the Asia Pacific region on food supplies, chemical production, and water treatment is expected to drive revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region. More importantly, the region being a manufacturing hub for various commodities, high rate of prolonged industrialization has created lucrative demand for liquid macrofiltration filters in end-use industries. Moreover, according to 2017 WHO and US EPA census, countries involved in drinking water production through treated wastewater are Belgium, Kuwait, South Africa, UK, Australia, Singapore, Namibia etc. Such a trend is further likely to create futuristic opportunities for liquid macrofiltration filters market participants to tap in such markets.
Some of key companies profiled in the global liquid macrofiltration filters market analysis
