SRC Partners with Creatio to Offer Customers a No-Code Platform for Company-Wide Workflow Automation

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 25, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- SRC d.o.o. is delighted to announce its partnership with Creatio , a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. This new partnership will add to the many years of SRC’s experience in successful business process automation with the next generation no-code platform. As a result, SRC’s clients will benefit from a speedier and simpler process of digital transformation to boost their growth.SRC is a leading Slovenian information technology company. Its market presence focuses on integrated services that range from information infrastructure delivery and installation or business cloud lease to the development of specific and tailor-made software solutions, applications, and integrations.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“After many successful projects with some of the most powerful automation tools like IBM BPM, Activity, and Camunda, SRC is taking a step forward with Creatio’s no-code platform. With the newest technology by our side, SRC will meet the customer demand for even faster automatization and reduced project complexity in order to speed up growing requirements for business digitalization.” —Nemanja Malbašić, member of the board, SRC d.o.o.“We are delighted to become a trusted partner for SRC and believe that our joint effort will enable more businesses in Slovenia to achieve operational excellence, increase sales, and boost their bottom line,” said Alex Donchuk, SVP of Global Channels at Creatio.About SRCSRC is an advanced European and a leading Slovenian company specializing in efficient business technologies. We help successful businesses and government offices improve the efficiency of operating activitiessignificantly with a highly qualified team of 300 experts, the most advanced technology, and 35 years of experience in optimizing the most demanding business processes from all areas of the economy, healthcare, and public administration. The SRC group comprises companies from Slovenia and Serbia, using the combined knowledge and experiences of the group on local markets.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com