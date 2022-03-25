U.S. Programmatic AdServer Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Amobee, Magnite, OpenX, Pixalate, Publica,PubMatic
EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Programmatic AdServer Market research report is structured by thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business in this industry. The report has a list of key competitors with the required specifications and also provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure are given properly in the report. This market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. So, take the business to the highest level of growth with this all-embracing U.S. Programmatic AdServer market report.
In terms of revenue, the U.S. programmatic AdServer market was valued at US$ 75.2 Mn in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Some of the key players operating in the global U.S. Programmatic AdServer market are: Amobee Inc., FreeWheel, Magnite, OpenX, Pixalate, Publica, PubMatic Inc., Simpli.fi, SpotX Inc., TheViewPoint, Other Market Participants.
The competitive hierarchy of the global U.S. Programmatic AdServer sector has been elaborated by examining the different verticals of companies such as business profiles of companies, specifications, revenue generation, profit margins, and capacity. To understand the international trading clearly, researchers gives more focus on the study the statistics of local consumption, import, and exports. Collectively, it highlights the several case studies from various c level peoples like business owners, policymakers and industry experts. It has been compiled through the data exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research techniques. It can be used for experimental or descriptive research.
The world of advertising has seen a paradigm shift in the last decade. The growth of smart devices, coupled with the advancement in internet infrastructure globally has increased the number of online users, and the hours spent on the internet, thereby making digital marketing the crux of advertising campaigns amongst businesses. The growth in digital advertising has resulted in evolution of new forms of advertising, especially programmatic advertising. Programmatic advertising refers to the practice of automating the buying and selling of online advertisement space, depending on the demography of the audience.
Therefore, the efficiency of transactions in advertising drastically increases through programmatic advertisement, as the digital advertising campaigns can be managed through a single platform, also referred to as a programmatic AdServer. Programmatic advertising ensures that the advertisers pay for advertisement only when the ads are delivered to the targeted set of potential consumers at the right time. The rising demand for increasing the return on investments in advertising amongst companies of all sizes, coupled with the advancement in data analytics technology that helps in identifying the right set of potential customers, is a major reason for the growth of the U.S. programmatic AdServer market.
Leading manufacturers of the global U.S. Programmatic AdServer market are scrutinized by considering the different terms such as sales, revenue, product catalog and manufacturing base. Regionally, the performance of top-level industries has been inspected across numerous areas like North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia-pacific and Europe. Figures are used to demonstrate the performance of the U.S. Programmatic AdServer market in the past few years. Furthermore, the research report explores several ways to discover more global opportunities which reflect in terms of scale up the businesses.
U.S. Programmatic AdServer Market
Programmatic AdServer Market : By Offering
• Solutions
• Services
Programmatic AdServer Market : By Capabilities
• OTT Header Bidding
• Audience Targeting
• Campaign Management
• Server Side Ad Insertion
• Ad Pod Automation
• Advanced Analytics
• Others
Programmatic AdServer Market : By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Organizations
• Large Organizations
Programmatic AdServer Market : By End Users
• CTV Publishers/Publishers
• Broadcasters
• Agencies
• Others
Programmatic AdServer Market : By Region
• Northeast
• Midwest
• South
• West
