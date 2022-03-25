Robotic Process Automation Market: Demand, Trend & Key Players – IBM, Kofax, Kryon, Microsoft, NICE, UiPath, WorkFusion
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, robotic process automation market was valued at US$ 1,546.78 Mn in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 29.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Today’s businesses choose the market research report solution such as Robotic Process Automation Market report because it lends a hand with the improved decision making and more revenue generation. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Robotic Process Automation market that are derived from SWOT analysis, & also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the large scale Robotic Process Automation market report.
Absolute Markets Insights proclaims the addition of new statistical data titled as a Robotic Process Automation market. The notable feature of this research report is, it offers feedbacks from several industry experts to support the major key players of the Robotic Process Automation market for expanding the businesses. It offers some significant technological platforms, tools, and methodologies to scale up the businesses.
Globally, the global Robotic Process Automation market has been fragmented across several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa for studies about different attributes. This informative data has been aggregated on the basis of drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. The competitive landscape has been elaborated by profiling the leading key players such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, IBM, Kofax Inc, Kryon Systems, Microsoft, NICE, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Pegasystems, UiPath, WorkFusion, Other Market Participants.
Robotic process automation (RPA) has emerged as a buzzword among the business decision makers regardless of their size of the organization. Companies are looking forward to eliminate the mundane tasks and redirect their workforce towards client engagement and development of business. RPA combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence can build a data-driven picture of an operation. Moreover, RPA tools are providing companies with insights from the repetitive tasks it carries out. The RPA bots have been evolved continuously using AI algorithms, which has enabled it to not only enter and scan the data in IT processes, but also find patterns in them, neglecting the need to install AI and RPA separately. The rise in overall competitiveness, has made it increasingly essential to improve the agility of work and deliver enhanced customer experiences, which has led to an increased implementation of RPA in various sectors, thereby fuelling the growth of global robotic process automation market.
Objectives of global Robotic Process Automation Market:
1. To provide a regional analysis of the Robotic Process Automation market based on different countries.
2. To provide the country level analysis based on several market segments.
3. To provide an analysis of various influencing factors such as drivers, trends, restraints.
4. It offers systematic ways to increase the global customers rapidly.
5. To analyze the global Robotic Process Automation market based on Porter’s five and SWOT analysis.
Global Robotic Process Automation Market
Robotic Process Automation Market: By Offering
• Solutions
• Services
o Implementation Services
o Consulting Services
o Others
Robotic Process Automation Market: By Deployment
• Cloud
• On Premise
Robotic Process Automation Market: By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Organizations
• Large Organizations
Robotic Process Automation Market: By Platform
• Desktop
• Web
• Mobile
Robotic Process Automation Market: By Department
• Finance and Accounting
• Contact Center
• IT
• HR
• Legal
• Others
Robotic Process Automation Market: By Industry Vertical
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
• IT & Telecommunication
• Retail
• Energy & Utilities
• Government
• Others
Robotic Process Automation Market: By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
This is anticipated to drive the global Robotic Process Automation market over the forecast period. This research report covers the market landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of this sector. Most companies in the global Robotic Process Automation market are currently adopting new technological trends in this sector. Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.
