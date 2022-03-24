Submit Release
Senate Bill 1163 Printer's Number 1509

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1509

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1163

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YUDICHAK, ROBINSON, SCAVELLO, BAKER, COSTA AND

PITTMAN, MARCH 24, 2022

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled

"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration

thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery

Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of

funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes

from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"

in State lottery, further providing for definitions and

providing for disclosure of certain prizewinner identities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 302 of the act of August 26, 1971

(P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, is amended by

adding a definition to read:

Section 302. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Revenue of the Commonwealth.

* * *

Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

