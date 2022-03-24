Senate Bill 1164 Printer's Number 1510
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1510
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1164
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, BREWSTER, MASTRIANO, COSTA
AND MUTH, MARCH 24, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 24, 2022
AN ACT
Designating the portion of U.S. Route 19 between Ivory Avenue
and Cemetery Lane in Ross Township, Allegheny County, as the
Chief Vernon Moses Memorial Highway.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Chief Vernon Moses Memorial Highway.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds that:
(1) The 100th anniversary of the establishment of the
Ross Township Police Department, in Allegheny County, occurs
in 2022 and Ross Township wishes to memorialize the sacrifice
and service of the department's former chief of police,
Vernon Moses.
(2) Chief Vernon Moses served as a police officer for 12
years and was the first police chief of the Ross Township
Police Department.
(3) On May 3, 1932, Chief Moses lost his life in the
line of duty from gun violence that was pervasive in the
community during the Prohibition Era.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18