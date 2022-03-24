Submit Release
Senate Bill 1164 Printer's Number 1510

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1510

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1164

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, BREWSTER, MASTRIANO, COSTA

AND MUTH, MARCH 24, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 24, 2022

AN ACT

Designating the portion of U.S. Route 19 between Ivory Avenue

and Cemetery Lane in Ross Township, Allegheny County, as the

Chief Vernon Moses Memorial Highway.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Chief Vernon Moses Memorial Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds that:

(1) The 100th anniversary of the establishment of the

Ross Township Police Department, in Allegheny County, occurs

in 2022 and Ross Township wishes to memorialize the sacrifice

and service of the department's former chief of police,

Vernon Moses.

(2) Chief Vernon Moses served as a police officer for 12

years and was the first police chief of the Ross Township

Police Department.

(3) On May 3, 1932, Chief Moses lost his life in the

line of duty from gun violence that was pervasive in the

community during the Prohibition Era.

