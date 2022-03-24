Submit Release
Senate Bill 1165 Printer's Number 1511

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1511

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1165

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND KANE, MARCH 24, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration plates, further providing for

display of registration plate.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1332 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1332. Display of registration plate.

* * *

(b.1) Plate with attached pedalcycle carrier.--If a

registration plate is issued for a vehicle which has a device

used to carry a pedalcycle attached to the rear of the vehicle

for the purposes of transporting a pedalcycle, the registration

plate may be affixed to the rear of the device used to carry a

pedalcycle instead of to the rear of the vehicle.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

