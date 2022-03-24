Senate Bill 1165 Printer's Number 1511
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1511
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1165
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND KANE, MARCH 24, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration plates, further providing for
display of registration plate.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1332 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1332. Display of registration plate.
* * *
(b.1) Plate with attached pedalcycle carrier.--If a
registration plate is issued for a vehicle which has a device
used to carry a pedalcycle attached to the rear of the vehicle
for the purposes of transporting a pedalcycle, the registration
plate may be affixed to the rear of the device used to carry a
pedalcycle instead of to the rear of the vehicle.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17